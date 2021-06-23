It is the first title in a series of war action that is still valid today on PC with ArmA 3.

On June 22, 20 years ago, Arma: Cold War Assault arrived in stores, the first installment of the veteran war simulation series that you can now discover, without paying a single euro, thanks to GOG Y Steam, where is it located free for download. But beware will only be available in for several hours.

“Originally released by Codemasters as Operation Flashpoint in 2001, the game celebrates its 20th anniversary today. ARMA: Cold War Assault is able to easily captivate modern gamers with its thoughtful and fascinating campaign, as well as its varied gameplay that it allows them to finish each mission in their own way “, they announce from GOG, recalling that those interested in taking over the shooter have until tomorrow afternoon (Spanish peninsular time).

Cold War Assault marked the beginning of a series with a large group of followers behind that received in 2013 its last installment to date, ArmA 3. In this first title, specifically, users are taken to a world at the dawn of World War III, having to take control of a squad of fully equipped troops. The video game was a success with several awards.

In fact, it still has its players, obviously few and far from the ArmA 3 figures, which each month usually has peaks close to 30,000 users on Steam.

From GOG, on the other hand, they encourage players to get hold of other video games currently on offer on the platform. Do not rule out that free titles continue to arrive to download to the store on the occasion of these first days of summer.

