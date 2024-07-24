Pilot Popov: Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters are capable of shooting down F-16s

Fighters in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces will be able to shoot down the F-16 Fighting Falcons promised to Kyiv. Weapons capable of countering Ukrainian fighters named Honored military pilot of Russia, Major General Vladimir Popov in an interview with News.ru.

“Russia has heavy fighters Su-30SM, Su-35S in service – aircraft not just of the fourth generation, but 4++. There is Su-57. There are also MiG-29 of various modifications, brought to generation 4++. Our most modernized and advanced fighter – MiG-35 – is based on it. All these aircraft can easily operate against F-16,” he said.

Popov also noted that the radars of Russian air defense systems will be able to detect F-16s at altitudes from 200 meters to 20 kilometers and at a range of up to 300-400 kilometers.

Earlier in July, MilitaryRussia editor Dmitry Kornev reported that Russian aircraft capable of carrying long-range R-37M air-to-air missiles would be able to hit F-16s at a distance of up to 300 kilometers.