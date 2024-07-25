Weapon cache | More than 200 rifles were found on the ground in Asikkala

A cache of weapons|The weapons found are infantry rifles. The police suspect that they were buried in the ground in the 1940s.

Asikkala A large cache of weapons was found in the terrain on Sunday, the police informs.

There were 209 remnants of wartime rifles in the weapons cache. According to the police, the report about the weapons was made by people who were walking in the countryside with a metal detector.

The weapons are in the form of infantry rifles, which are also called “vertical ears”. The police suspect that the weapons were buried in the ground in the 1940s.

The weapons are damaged to the point of being completely unusable. They are very rusted and their wooden parts have rotted. The weapons will be disposed of due to poor condition.

According to the police, the area has now been thoroughly searched. No more weapons have been found there.