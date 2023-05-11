Weapon Aid | The Storm Shadow missiles delivered to Ukraine are suitable for destroying valuable targets for Russia, says the researcher

According to researcher Jyri Lavikainen, no single weapon will change the course of the war, but long-range missiles are important in weakening Russia’s military capability.

Britain has supplied Ukraine with numerous long-range Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. Told about it news media CNN on Thursday, citing official sources, and later the British defense secretary confirmed that long-range missiles had been donated to Ukraine.

The Storm Shadow cruise missile can range over 250 kilometers.

Ukraine has previously used Himars missiles with a range of 80 kilometers. In February, the United States promised to supply Ukraine with so-called GLSDB missiles (ground-launched small-diameter bombs), which have a range of about 150 kilometers. of the Washington Post however, according to the information, their delivery has been delayed until the end of the year.

Ukraine has long asked the West for longer-range missiles in the hope that they would change the course of the war.

See also Accidents | A motorist ran into a bear in Ilomantsi Storm Shadow cruise missile on display at the British Air Force Museum.

“No single weapon changes the course of the war,” says a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jyri Lavikainen.

According to Lavikainen, the longer-range missiles are one piece of the whole with which Ukraine is able to weaken Russia’s ability to carry out its military operations.

The Storm Shadow missile is intended to destroy valuable static targets such as command posts and ammunition depots, Lavikainen says.

That is, it aims to destroy critical military infrastructure, which hinders the adversary’s ability to carry out military operations.

The British newspaper The Guardian evaluates The unit price of the Storm Shadow missile is more than two million euros.

Lavikainen describes the Storm Shadow cruise missiles as modern weapons that are difficult to detect and thus also difficult to counter.

in Ukraine has Soviet-made Mig-29 fighters, from which Storm Shadow missiles can be launched.

The advantage of the missiles in question is that Ukraine is able to launch them from a safe distance from the front lines, and they can reach deep into enemy lines, says Lavikainen.

Lavikainen characterizes the war in Ukraine as a ground war, but sees that the air force can play its own role in supporting ground operations.

Before the war, Ukraine did not have a very significant air force, and the country has lost several of its fighters during the war. Poland and Slovakia have sent their own Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine.

For a long time Arms aid decisions related to range missiles have been particularly difficult for the United States. The United States has not wanted to give Ukraine weapons that would allow the country’s armed forces to reach deep into Russian soil, fearing an escalation of the war.

According to CNN, the Ukrainian government has assured that it will use the missiles only on the territory of the Ukrainian state.

However, with the Storm Shadow missile, Ukraine is able to strike as far as Crimea.

According to Lavikainen, this could weaken Russia’s ability to hold on to the peninsula.

Thursday it was also reported that Ukraine still needs more time before it can launch a counterattack.

News of the counterattack has been awaited for weeks.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to Ukraine’s support, they are still waiting for the arms aid promised by the West, so that the troops can be “successful”, The British broadcasting company BBC reported.

Britain has been a pioneer in arms aid to Ukraine. In January, the country decided to send Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, after which other countries followed suit with their own tanks.