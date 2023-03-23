Weapon Aid | Niinistö to MTV: Ukraine has not contacted me regarding the Hornets

According to Niinistö, discussing the use of Hornets is not a problem.

President of the Republic Sauli Niinistön according to Ukraine, at least there has been no contact with him regarding the Hornets. Niinistö told about it MTV’s In the Matter of Matter program on Wednesday evening.

The show aired on MTV at 9pm on Wednesday. Published by HS on Wednesday around 11 pm according to the news Ukraine has submitted a request to Finland for trilateral discussions on fighter jets between Finland, Ukraine and the United States.

Niinistö said in the program that he considers it natural that the Hornet issue is of great interest to Ukrainians.

“After all, there were already reactions in the media where the situation was clearly a bit exaggerated. If the title fighter is on display at all, then of course they will follow it and will certainly follow,” said Niinistö.

“If someone wants to talk, let’s talk. There is no problem with that,” he stated in the program.

Niinistö pointed out in an interview that military experts have presented equations and views that handing over the Hornets would not be simple.

According to him, there is time for the discussion, because the first part of the Hornets is going out of service in two or three years at the earliest. Then the weakest machines would probably go out of use.

In the interview, Niinistö took a stand on the fighter jets in operation and the delivery of the fighter jets needed in Finland.

“I am not involved in anything that endangers Finland’s defense capability,” President Niinistö told MTV.

The request has come after the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) discussed the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with the possibility of handing over Hornet fighters that are decommissioning to the country.

Earlier in March, during his visit to Kiev, Marin hinted at the possibility of handing over Hornet fighters to Ukraine that are being phased out of Finland’s service. Marin then met with Zelensky in Kyiv.