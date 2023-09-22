Weapon Aid | NBC News: US to give Ukraine long-range Atacms missiles

According to the news channel, Biden has said that the United States will provide a small number of long-range missiles.

United States plans to give Ukraine long-range Atacms missiles, says the American NBC News official sources.

According to the news channel, the president Joe Biden has informed the President of Ukraine about it to Volodymyr Zelenskyi. According to the channel, Biden has said that the United States will provide “a small number of long-range missiles” for the fight against Russia.

NBC’s sources did not tell the channel when the United States planned to send the missiles to Ukraine or when the matter would even be announced publicly.

Ukraine has long hoped for long-range missiles from the United States. The United States has so far been careful to promise them publicly, although it has considered the matter. Atacms missiles have a range of up to 300 kilometers. Western allies have been worried about the expansion of the war, in practice, for example, the fact that Ukraine will attack Russian soil with Western weapons.

US officials have previously said that the country does not have a large number of surplus Atacms missiles. NBC’s congressional source says that US politicians are still debating what kind and how many long-range missiles would be sent to Ukraine.

Biden and Zelenskyi met on Thursday at the White House. During the meeting, Biden told about the new arms aid package, which the Pentagon has estimated to be worth 325 million dollars. The package includes, among other things, air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, artillery ammunition and ammunition for Himars rocket launcher systems.

Biden said on Thursday that the first US M1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine next week. At the beginning of the year, the United States promised Ukraine 31 Abrams battle tanks.