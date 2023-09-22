Weapon Aid | Canada promised Ukraine a support package of more than 450 million euros

The three-year support includes, among other things, 50 armored military vehicles and training for F-16 fighter pilots.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday by the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky in connection with the visit to the country, a new support package for Ukraine. The value of the package is 650 million Canadian dollars, or a good 450 million euros.

The aid package to be given to Ukraine over three years includes, among other things, about 50 armored military vehicles and training for F-16 fighter pilots, Trudeau told the country’s parliament.

Speaking to the Canadian parliament, Zelenskyi praised that for Canada “justice is not an empty word”.

“You are always on the right side of history. I have no doubt that you will choose the side of freedom and justice,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi visited Canada for the first time since Russia launched a war of aggression in Ukraine in February last year.