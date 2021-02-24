Wealthy Recent Survey: London is the center of the world’s millionaires – almost one in ten Londoners exceeds one million dollars

According to a study by a British real estate agent, there are $ 875,000 million living in London. Thus, every tenth Londoner is a millionaire.

24.2. 15:45

London has emerged as the center of the world’s millionaires, according to a recent study. According to the British newspaper Guardian, London now has more millionaires living in dollars than New York. The news is based to the report of real estate agent Knight Frank.

According to an annual survey, nearly 875,000 Londoners own real estate and other property worth at least $ 1 million (about € 820,000). According to the Guardian, that means every tenth Londoner is a millionaire in dollars.

Meanwhile, about 28 per cent of Londoners live under the British government by definition in poverty.

According to the study, New York has the second largest number of millionaires, 820,000. Such people, who own property worth more than a million, are considered a commercially attractive target group in real estate.

Real estate agent According to Knight Frank, the high cost of living in London has raised the value of many London assets to the millions. More than half of the average Londoner’s property can easily be made up of an apartment.

According to the survey, there are also the most so-called luxury apartments in London, ie more than 68,000 apartments worth more than two million British pounds.

The study does not seem to support the mass migration of Londoners to the countryside due to interest rate restrictions and the possibility of teleworking.

London was also named a favorite residence of the rich in a survey by Knight Frank. There are enough top restaurants, operas and theaters, universities, sports and shopping in London for the wealthy.