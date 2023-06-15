Dutchman Bram van der Kolk was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in New Zealand on Thursday, partly because of involvement in a criminal organization. Van der Kolk played an important role as a programmer at the large download service MegaUpload. The lingering case against him and other people involved has lasted eleven years.

MegaUpload users could share music, movies, TV shows, e-books and games, among other things, without the original creators receiving compensation. The service was shut down in 2012 by order of the FBI.

The American film and music industry would have lost about $ 500 million due to MegaUpload. While it certainly did the founder and his companions no harm. At its peak, the service had about 50 million users per day. The Zwolle native became a millionaire and moved to Hong Kong, where he gained some fame through his relationship with top model Asia Agcaoili.



Exactly one year after MegaUpload was taken off the air, the trio started the successor: Mega, a company that specializes in encrypted cloud storage.

money laundering

Later, Van der Kolk, together with the founder of the service, the German internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, and his right-hand man Mathias Ortmann were suspected of copyright infringement and money laundering in the United States. The three now live in New Zealand and are fighting extradition to the US.

A settlement was reached stipulating that Van der Kolk and Ortmann could face charges in New Zealand. The extravagant founder Kim Dotcom – born Kim Schmitz – did not settle. He continues to this day to maintain that he is innocent. The US therefore still wants to see him extradited. See also Dolphin Mosa (7) kills himself: the result of hormones or animal abuse?

Dotcom writes on Twitter that his two former business partners would not really believe that they are criminals. They were tired of the fight and gave up in exchange for a 98.5 percent discount on the 185 years in prison that had initially been demanded against them. I don’t blame them. They’ve been through hell.’





