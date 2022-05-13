There they were on Thursday, at the table at the cantonal judge in Middelburg. Two not-average Zeeuws-Flemish people with their heart on their tongue. On the right the flamboyant businessman Salar Azimi, on the left the eccentric Amsterdammer Marco IJben, who runs a café in Aardenburg.

The two have been arguing about that pub, Het Kleine Café at Kaai 9, for months. Or rather, about renting it. IJben rents the property from Azimi, who told the judge that he has been waiting for money for months. In total, according to Azimi, it concerns an amount of about eleven thousand euros. He wants the lease to be terminated and IJben thrown out on the street.