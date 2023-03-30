The wife of one of the richest Belgians was shot dead with four bullets in front of her home, presumably by her stepson. Myriam ‘Mimi’ Ullens de Schooten (70) was one of the most striking figures of the Belgian nobility: married very rich and with a heart of gold. With her foundation, Mimi, who herself had conquered breast cancer, helped cancer patients. She even auctioned her very expensive art for them.

