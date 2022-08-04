Wealth | The year 2022 has been a nightmare for the world’s richest people – with the exception of an industry that makes a fairy-tale account of instability.

The year 2022 has inoculated the wealth of the world’s richest people with an exceptionally heavy hand.

Global stock indices look red. A broad bear market has shrunk the calculated value of the largest asset pools, it turns out From Bloomberg’s billionaire list.

The sharpest stock market falls of the year were seen in the technology sector. Thereby Elon Musk’s on paper, the assets have decreased by $8 billion from the beginning of the year to August, the Amazon founder From Jeff Bezos again 34 billion dollars.

Mark Zuckerberg’s assets shrank by more than half in Meta’s stock market crash. Calculated assets are at a freezing 65 billion dollars since the beginning of the year. The readings are updated when the stock exchanges close.

The world economy falters and a recession looms, but in certain sectors a volatile year has opened unprecedented money taps.

The energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine raised the prices of oil, natural gas and coal.

Over the summer, fossil energy giants from Shell to Exxon Mobil have reported record profits. Norway will also multiply its oil and gas income this year.

Over the course of the year, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco has increased the selling price of its crude oil in Asian markets, among others. In May, it became the world’s most valuable company.

The beneficiaries also stand out from the list of the world’s richest: an example is a US oil baron Harold Hammwhose energy company Continental Resources founded, rose 45 percent on the stock exchange since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, Hammi’s calculated assets have grown by 7 billion dollars, to a total pot of 21 billion.

Largest the winners can still be found in India.

The richest man in Asia, an Indian energy tycoon, has become the most prosperous Gautam Adani.

Adani’s assets have increased from the beginning of the year to the beginning of August by almost 50 billion dollars. In July, he overtook his holdings, according to Bloomberg Bill Gates and rose to fourth place in the list of billionaires.

Adani’s estimated assets are based on the market value of the Adani Group he founded. The group owns a huge amount of infrastructure in India and around the world, and manages, among other things, India’s largest port. In addition, it is the country’s largest coal trader and one of the largest coal producers.

Gautam Adani is an oddball among Indian oligarchs, as the infra empire is self-built.

Coal is a central pillar of the Adani Group.

The company has expanded with debt money to operate in the entire value chain of energy production, from mining to power plants and electricity transmission. It has started new mining production with billion investments in India, Australia and Indonesia.

That’s why Adani benefits drastically from the coal boom.

International energy organization According to the IEA the global demand for coal will increase this year to an all-time record level, and will continue to be strong in the next few years as well.

Inclined natural gas is exchanged for coal in many countries. In Europe, consumption is growing in the face of necessity. In coal-dependent India, wild economic growth increases energy demand.

Adani’s subsidiary responsible for mining increased its profit by a third at the beginning of the year. The subsidiary that produces coal energy tripled its annual operating profit in the March financial statements.

The controversial Adani coal mine in Queensland, Australia, just started its operations. The Carmichael mine, which started at the turn of the year, generated global opposition during the preparation phase. Critics were concerned about the local environmental damage and the climate impact of coal.

In the last meters, a Swedish activist tried to delay the project Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Second the Indian who benefited from the energy crisis is an oligarch Mukesh Ambaniwho lost the title of Asia’s richest man to Adani.

The Reliance Group, founded by Ambani’s father, is India’s largest publicly traded company.

The majority of turnover consists of oil refining. The company owns by far the world’s largest oil refinery in India. The geopolitical turmoil opened up a delicious situation for Reliance.

As Western sanctions against Russia pile up, crude oil pumped from the Urals has increasingly flowed to India.

Ambani’s giant refineries have acquired oil barrels from Russia reported at a significant discount price. Refined petroleum products such as diesel, is then chartered for example, the needs of Europe, which imposed sanctions on Russia.

A third of India’s imported oil currently comes from Russia, and the vast majority of Indian refined oil imported to Europe is manufactured by Reliance.

Mukesh Ambani is India’s most famous businessman, whose Mumbai home, a 27-story tower block, is one of the most expensive private residences in the world.

Pattern has been so profitable that Ambani’s refineries, according to Al-Jazeera, canceled a maintenance shutdown planned for the spring so that refining could continue in a favorable market situation.

Ambani’s company enjoyed wide margins, and made one of the biggest operating profits in the company’s history in the first quarter of the year.

At the beginning of July, the Indian authorities had enough of oil refiners’ excessive export enthusiasm, and protected the domestic supply with an export tax.

Reliance’s share price fell, and billions were momentarily wiped out of Ambani’s wealth pot. At the beginning of August, the estimated assets rose to about $3 billion plus.

A year the easiest billions have therefore been made with fossil energy and at the expense of Europe.

That’s grim news for those who dreamed of a green transition roaring into the 2020s.

The situation is also twofold for India’s energy giants to the extent that both Adani and Ambani have invested spectacularly in billion-dollar renewable energy projects.

Both support India’s goal of being carbon neutral in 2070. Reliance is already aiming for carbon neutrality by 2035.

The Adani Group, on the other hand, has presented giant investments totaling 70 billion dollars, which would make the company the world’s leading producer of renewable energy. It is implemented with mega-class solar power plants and investments in hydrogen energy.

At the same time, the investment in coal mining continues. This year, the Adani Group has secured two new coal mining projects in India.

According to Bloomberg, it is likely that the Carmichael mine will also be expanded.