Wealth The world’s ten richest assets have swelled to $ 1,500 billion this year – HS unveils top ten Elon Musk in a class of its own

World the estimated value of the wealth of the ten richest people has grown by almost $ 400 billion this year, the news agency reports From the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The total value of the top ten assets on December 23 was $ 1,494 billion. That would mean 273,000 euros for every 5.5 million Finns.

The prosperity is due to the fact that shares have risen sharply this year. The S&P 500 index, which measures the price development of the shares of the largest US companies, has strengthened by 28 percent during the year.

The price of shares is affected by many things. The performance of several companies has been better than expected and the central banks’ light monetary policy in the United States and Europe has accelerated the rise in equities.

When interest rates are exceptionally low, many investors have to invest capital in equities to achieve their return targets.

Major some of the wealthiest are Americans. Only one European is among the ten richest.

There are no women in the top ten, as the wealthiest woman is in 11th place. She is the chairman of the board of the cosmetics company L’Oreal and the company’s largest shareholder Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, with assets worth $ 94.4 billion.

1. Elon Musk – Assets: $ 274 billion

Founder of Tesla, an electric car manufacturer Elon Musk is known for its colorful statements. With them, he influenced the value of the company’s share.

Musk’s assets are worth $ 274 billion. During the year, the value of his assets has grown to $ 118 billion. It is significantly more than any of the richest in the world.

Musk is also the only one of the ten wealthiest to have assets worth more than $ 200 billion.

Jeff Bezos with his girlfriend, actress Lauren Sanchez in November.

2. Jeff Bezos – Assets: $ 197 billion

An online store about the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezosista became for a long time the richest in the world in 2018, but this year he was overtaken by Elon Musk.

Bezos’ assets are worth $ 197 billion. His wealth has grown to $ 6.3 billion this year. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Amazon and the company’s largest shareholder.

Bernard Arnault in the spring of 2019.

3. Bernard Arnault – Assets: $ 171 billion

French Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest European. He is the Chairman of the Board and the largest shareholder of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), a manufacturer of luxury goods.

The value of Arnault’s assets has grown from $ 57.1 billion to $ 171 billion this year.

Bill Gates at the Glasgow climate summit in early November.

4. Bill Gates – Assets: $ 137 billion

Founder of the software company Microsoft Bill Gates was for a long time the richest in the world. Today, his assets are worth $ 137 billion and have grown to $ 5 billion this year.

Larry Page in the team in 2016.

5. Larry Page – Assets: $ 130 billion

The co-founder of the software company Google Larry Pagen assets have grown from $ 47.7 billion to $ 130 billion this year. In 2015, the listed company was renamed Alphabet.

Sergei Brin at the Davos Economic Forum in 2017.

6. Sergei Brin – Assets: $ 125 billion

Google’s co-founder Sergei Brinin the wealth is about the same as Larry Page because it comes from largely the same source.

Brin’s assets are worth $ 125 billion and have grown to $ 45.4 billion this year.

Mark Zuckerberg at the Munich Security Conference in February 2020.

7. Mark Zuckerberg – Assets: $ 125 billion

Founder of the software company Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is the only one among the ten wealthiest to be under 40 years old. Zuckerberg turned 37 this year.

The company name is currently Meta and Zuckerberg is its largest shareholder. His assets are worth $ 125 billion and have grown by $ 21.5 billion this year.

Steve Ballmer at the LA Clippers event of his basketball team in September.

8. Steve Ballmer – Assets: $ 119 billion

Former CEO of software company Microsoft Steve Ballmer is known in Finland especially because, largely on his initiative, the company acquired Nokia’s loss-making telephone business in 2014.

Most of Ballmer’s assets are still shares in Microsoft, even though he left the company as early as seven years ago. Ballmer’s assets are worth $ 119 billion. This year, it has grown to $ 38.7 billion.

In the auditorium of Larry Ellison (center) tennis tournament in March 2019.

9. Larry Ellison – Assets: $ 109 billion

The founder and largest shareholder of the software company Oracle is Larry Ellison, which has also invested in Tesla.

Ellison’s assets are $ 109 billion and have grown to $ 29.7 billion this year.

Warren Buffett in May 2018.

10. Warren Buffett – Assets: $ 107 billion

A major investor Warren Buffett the assets are an investment company in Berkshire Hathaway, of which he is the largest shareholder and chairman of the board.

Berkshire Hathaway has invested in a wide variety of companies, from Coca-Cola to the financial company American Express and Apple, a manufacturer of phones and computers.

Buffett’s assets are worth $ 107 billion. Over the current year, the value of assets has risen to $ 19.8 billion.

Bloombergin the billionaire index has a total of 500 of the world’s wealthiest. There are two Finnish citizens on the list: Gennady Tymoshenko and Antti Herlin.

Timtenko’s assets come mainly from the investment company Volga Group, which is a shareholder in companies mainly in the energy, transport and construction industries.

Tymoshenko is the 76th richest in the world. His assets are worth $ 22.2 billion and have grown to $ 5.6 billion this year.

According to the US authorities, he has Finnish, Russian and Armenian citizenship.

Ranked 456th is the major shareholder and chairman of the board of Kone, a manufacturer of elevators and escalators Antti Herlin. His assets are worth $ 6.2 billion, but it has shrunk this year to $ 589 million.