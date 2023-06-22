Wealth | The household debt ratio continued to fall at the beginning of the year

The central government’s debt, on the other hand, rose.

Households the debt ratio continued to fall and eased by 1.6 percentage points in the first quarter of the year, says Statistics Finland. Households had more disposable income at the beginning of the year compared to the end of the year, and their financial assets increased by 4.5 billion euros.

Liabilities, on the other hand, increased by 2.9 billion. The net financial assets of households therefore increased by approximately 1.7 billion euros to 176.1 billion. The leverage ratio was 129.9 percent at the end of March.

State administration the debt increased by 3.5 billion euros to 164.1 billion euros in January–March. The debt was especially increased by the stock of long-term bonds, which grew by EUR 6.2 billion. At the same time, the stock of short-term debt instruments with a maturity of less than one year shrank by EUR 2.3 billion. The stock of short-term and long-term loans decreased by a total of 0.2 billion euros.

The debt of the local government sector was reduced by one billion when the welfare areas started operating at the beginning of the year. Since the beginning of the year, the sector includes information on welfare regional administration in addition to other units belonging to local regional administration.

The debt of the social security funds also decreased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 3.5 billion.