Wealth | Taylor Swift entered Forbes' richest list for the first time

American pop star Taylor Swift a financial magazine has appeared for the first time Forbes on the annual list of the world's billionaires.

The 34-year-old Swift rose to number 2,545 on the list with her accumulated fortune of 1.1 billion dollars, or about one billion euros. According to Forbes, Swift's wealth mainly consists of One-music tour revenues, the value of the music catalog and real estate holdings.

Swift still running Onetour is the first music tour whose revenue has exceeded the billion US dollar mark.

Forbes for the second year in a row, a Frenchman tops the list of billionaires Bernard Arnault with his family. Arnault is the chairman of the board and the largest shareholder of luxury goods manufacturer LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). According to Forbes, the wealth of Arnault and his family is 233 billion US dollars, or about 216 billion euros.

The second on the list is the CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the owner of the messaging service X Elon Musk and third, the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos.

Like Swift, the founder of the artificial intelligence company Open AI entered the list of billionaires as a new name Sam Altman with assets of one billion dollars, or more than 900 million euros.

Forbes there are currently more billionaires in the world than ever before. There are now 2,781 billionaires on the list, which is 141 more than last year.

The previous record is from 2021. At that time, according to Forbes, there were 2,755 billionaires.

The rich are also richer than ever before. According to Forbes, the combined wealth of billionaires is $14.2 trillion, $1.1 trillion more than in 2021. One trillion is one thousand billion.

The United States, China and India have the most billionaires.