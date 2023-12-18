Profits and dividends usually go hand in hand: when a company does well and makes money, it ends up distributing part of the profits among its shareholders. And could paying taxes influence the amount of this pie? In some cases, yes, according to a recently published study that analyzes the behavior of more than 4,300 listed companies in 26 European countries. The document concludes that, when there is a generous increase in the price of the shares, the dividend payments are greater if the partners have to pay any tax on the assets. A phenomenon that usually occurs with much more intensity in companies where ownership is highly concentrated and the partners own the shares directly, in accordance with the work. Individual Wealth Taxes and Corporate Payouts (Individual wealth taxes and corporate payments, in Spanish). This dynamic, in turn, is accompanied by a lower level of investments after the distribution of profits.

“Our evidence is consistent with the hypothesis that a significant number of major shareholders facing liquidity needs due to wealth taxes induce their companies to alleviate these needs by distributing an abnormal amount of dividends,” says the study, prepared by Gaizka. Ormazabal (IESE), Raùl Barroso (IESEG School of Management) and Donald N'Gatta (MDE Business School). For example, in companies whose managers face an increase in the wealth tax, dividends are approximately 3.5% higher.

The academic work analyzes the impact of wealth taxes on dividends and investment in Europe over a time span of almost two decades, from 2000 to 2017. The 4,381 companies that are part of the sample, subject to 39,503 total observations, Throughout the period, they belong to different branches, from agriculture to biotechnology and the chemical industry, excluding financial companies and those that offer public services, since their dividend policies are very different from the others due to their high level of regulation. .

“If the share price rises a lot, the shareholder's assets automatically grow and they may face a liquidity problem to pay the tax” on wealth, explains Gaizka Ormazabal, professor at IESE and co-author of the study, via video call. “Causality is always difficult to demonstrate with statistics. To see if our thesis is credible, we focused the analysis on each company and looked at the evolution of its behavior over time to ensure that there were no third-party factors that could move dividends or shares. The phenomenon is particularly observed in family businesses – in the sense that ownership is concentrated in the hands of a single individual or a few people from the same family -, in English called closely heldand in companies in which natural persons have direct ownership of the shares.”

“Family businesses are particularly sensitive to wealth taxes, since the wealth of their majority shareholders is closely linked to the market value of the company,” the document concludes. “These payments,” he adds, “reduce the cash available for profitable investments,” which in the long term can compromise the health of the company.

More incidence in the north

The wealth tax has been repealed in many countries in recent years, although the discussion around its convenience is more than alive. The pandemic has served as a fuse to relight it and the energy crisis has poured more gasoline on it. Spain is, today, the only EU State that maintains a wealth tax in its entirety – two, in fact: the regional one on wealth and the state one on large fortunes. Other countries, such as France, had it in the past and have suppressed it. In the European space, Norway and Switzerland also have a tribute to the richest.

The work of the three economists does not go into detail about each country, except to quantify the number of companies that are part of the study and their type – in the case of Spain there are 128 companies, of which 68 have highly concentrated ownership and 19 They are classified as family businesses—but Ormazabal affirms that, in light of the data handled, geographical differences can be drawn. The fact that dividends increase when shareholders face a considerable tax increase is more common in northern countries, such as Norway. “It is possible that they will be stricter on tax matters. In France and Spain the effect is less pronounced,” he points out, a circumstance that may be linked to the existence of tools exempt from paying wealth tax.

The teacher, however, points out that this dynamic may be underestimated in general terms, because it only takes into account one channel, however important it may be, through which the wealth tax affects business decisions: dividends. “It's just a type of financial asset. Taxpayers may have real estate, funds… If there is a rise in the real estate market, assets may increase and more liquidity may be necessary to pay the tax.”

