Through Decree No. 42/2021 published this Friday in the Official Gazette, the Executive Power regulated Law No. 27605 called “Solidarity and Extraordinary Contribution to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic” also known as tax on large fortunes.

At first, the regulation leaves many pending points that, probably, they will be solved through administrative decisions of the AFIP such as, for example, the date and payment system, the way to carry out the presentations, and if there will be any advance on account of the tax; among others.

Among the most relevant aspects of the regulation are:

– Argentine companies: Allows the taxpayer to select the form of valuation between the net worth on the date of the last closed balance sheet or on December 18, 2020 (publication of the law) valued with a special balance prepared for this purpose. This, as long as it maintains exactly the same participation in the aforementioned company, on both dates. Likewise, it defines that if the subject owns more than one local participation, he must use the same valuation criteria for all the participations, not being able to make use of this option individually but globally.

– Contributions to foreign structures: Confirms that contributions to trusts and similar entities abroad will form part of the tax base of the tax. However, this clarification is inaccurate as it is considered that, by the personal property law itself, when the structure is revocable or the beneficiary coincides with the subject making the contribution, the contribution itself is part of the assets of the individual in question and therefore, it is considered a taxable base. At the same time, if the contribution is made to an irrevocable structure, the contributed assets are no longer part of the contributor’s assets, so it is not considered a taxable base for all purposes.

– Non residents: Additionally, the decree provides clarity for the payment of the tax for non-resident subjects, indicating that it must designate a sole substitute responsible for their income.

– Hoga goodsA: It is excluded from the taxable base of the tax on household assets (which represent approximately 5% of the sum of local assets plus real estate abroad).

– Repatriation: The repatriation of 30% of foreign financial assets (it can be partial or total) implies the reduction of the rate on foreign assets to the rate of local assets (that is, it changes the scale from 3% to 5, 25% for that of 2% to 3.5%).

The decree specifies the terms (the funds must be repatriated up to 60 days from the publication of this decree), the guidelines (bring the money to a local bank) and the possible investments to enjoy the benefits of the repatriation, namely: keep it in the local bank account that receives the funds until December 31, 2021, inclusive. Sell ​​the foreign currency at the official exchange rate (single market and free of exchange). Acquire negotiable obligations in pesos. Acquire instruments in pesos that promote productive investment (the executive branch must decide what they would be). Finally, it incorporates a very interesting novelty regarding repatriation: it allows bringing funds to Argentina to contribute them to local companies (provided that their main activity was not financial) in which the taxpayer had a stake as of December 18, 2021. If you choose For this alternative, the local company will not be able to distribute dividends until December 31, 2021.

– Goods abroad: Additionally, it defines by negative what is a financial asset abroad and a passive company for the purposes of this standard; indicating that, if the foreign company in which the taxpayer has a stake has 50% or more of income from operating activities, it is not considered a financial asset. It also does not include within this category credits related to operating activities. In addition, it provides that any participation of less than 10% in a company is considered a financial asset regardless of its activity.

Finally, the Executive Power decree empowers the AFIP to implement information regimes to detect circumvention or evasion maneuvers, thus considering that circumvention per se may not be a crime or a debatable maneuver. And, in addition, it clarifies that, in the absence of details in this law, the Personal Property law will act in a supplementary manner for the purposes of clarification.

By Rodolfo Canese, Tax and Legal partner at KPMG Argentina.