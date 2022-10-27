Home page politics

SPD leader Saskia Esken is considering a wealth tax in favor of Ukraine. This ensures the next Zoff in the traffic light.

Berlin – In order to help Ukraine with the expensive reconstruction, Germany must resort to special measures. At least that’s what SPD leader Saskia Esken thinks. The 61-year-old therefore recently called for a wealth tax for the super-rich in Germany. This causes trouble for the FDP.

FDP spokesman accuses Esken of scaremongering – “the bad rich are pilloried”

The financial policy spokesman for the FDP in the Bundestag, Markus Herbrand, showed up at the request of Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA not willing to negotiate on the subject of wealth tax. Herbrand spoke of an “outbidding competition between the Greens and the Social Democrats to fleece those who, in their eyes, were too wealthy.” He shot sharply at both partners in the traffic light coalition: “The simple tactic of scaremongering is simply chosen, all the challenges of our time cheerfully in one thrown in the pot and pilloried the wicked rich.”

Herbrand also missed more specific information about Esken’s wealth tax idea. The proposal offers neither a legally secure definition of “assets” nor a forecast of the expected income. In addition, a wealth levy – regardless of whether it is a one-off or in the form of a tax – only contributes to an increase in income in the short term and harms medium-sized companies in the long term.

SPD leader Esken demands wealth tax – for reconstruction of Ukraine

The Free Democrats are fundamentally opposed to the introduction of property taxes. In the election manifesto for the federal elections last year, the FDP also rejected “a one-off wealth levy as well as the revival of the wealth tax.” It is precisely this revival that the coalition partner SPD has now put back on the table.

“In order to finance an effective, solidarity-based state that holds society in our country together, supports reconstruction in Ukraine and at the same time does not turn a blind eye to the global hunger crisis, we must finally implement a solidarity-based asset levy on the super-rich,” Esken dem Editorial network Germany explained. Criticism of the proposal from the Union faction was not long in coming: CSU politician Florian Hahn warned of “de-industrialization”.

Markus Herbrand, the FDP’s financial policy spokesman in the Bundestag. © Press photo/FDP

FDP rejects property taxes with clear words – “class-struggle biting reflexes”

Herbrand stressed at the request of Merkur.de but at the same time, as a wealthy country, Germany must of course make a significant contribution to financing international cooperation. However, the necessary funds would first have to be raised. “Ms. Esken would do well to do everything possible with her party to ensure that the economic machine is humming, instead of causing insecurities and provoking a change of location with class-struggle bite reflexes,” judged Herbrand. Clear words within the traffic light.

Recently, the demand for a property levy had also become loud among the Greens. Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt had the scientific service of the Bundestag examine the possibility of introducing a one-off wealth tax. (fd)