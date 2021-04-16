For

Regarding the solidarity and extraordinary contribution (ASE) and the intention of several taxpayers to enforce guarantees protected in the National Constitution going directly to the Judiciary In order for it to be the one who determines the constitutionality of Law 27,605, the question arises as to whether failure to submit the corresponding affidavit (DDJJ) may constitute a tax criminal offense.

The almost uniform answer, both in doctrine and jurisprudence, is negative. And beyond the legal reasons that will be provided below, the truth is that it sounds excessive and unfair to pretend to punish with penalties of up to 9 years to those who only omit to present their DDJJ before AFIP, being that, by way of example, sexual abuse of a minor has a maximum of 4 years and homicide in a fight of 6 years. Furthermore, when the AFIP has the information and has broad powers to verify and initiate the procedure for determining and collecting the tax at any time.

But beyond that criterion of proportionality, which speaks for itself, the truth is that the tax procedures law already provides penalties for the mere failure to file DDJJ. Therefore, for a conduct to exceed this threshold, the criminal tax law requires “misleading statements, malicious concealment or any other trick or deception”, behaviors that, it is worth noting, have to be configured after the enactment of the law. established by the ASE, as there can be no trick or deception to avoid the payment of a tax that did not exist before 12/18/2020.

In criminal terms, the existence of an action disvalue must be verified -A deceptive, ardent or malicious conduct that prevents, hinders or misleads the Agency about the true taxpayer capacity of the taxpayer- and a disvalue of result -the non-payment of a tax that exceeds $ 1,500,000 per year-By way of For example, the undervaluation of property or the concealment of assets in personal property in order to avoid reaching the amount established in the ASE.

Based on this concept, the qualitative leap between what is merely infringement and what is criminally relevant is given by some deceptive behavior of the subject after the enactment of the law. A principle that reaches its maximum expression in the matter if it is noted that the American Convention on Human Rights in its article 7 prohibits imprisonment for debts, and therefore the mere non-payment of a tax has no criminal consequences.

It is that since its origin the crime is configured on the basic idea of ​​fraud, and that is why jurisprudentially it has been defined as the “deliberate action or omission of the taxpayer, who through certain ardent or deceptive means tries to hide his real capacity tax in order to avoid full payment of taxes “, so that” the sole circumstance that they have failed to present the sworn statements cannot have criminal consequences, even less taking into consideration the broad legal attributions that the agency has collector…”.

That is, the criminal tax law does not punish those who only omit, but those who through any kind of trick creates a false appearance for which the National Treasury is made to incur an error. Who only omits to present his sworn statement, nothing communicates to the Treasury and therefore it is not possible to speak of some type of deception.

This not only emerges from the literality of the norm and from the jurisprudential antecedents in this regard, but also from a vision of criminal law as the last ratio of the legal system that it only intervenes in the most serious cases, leaving the solution of mere infractions of extra-criminal duties or formal disobediences to the administrative sanctioning regime, also by virtue of the principle of subsidiarity.

Even less can the mere omission that is accompanied by the legitimate exercise of a right that eliminates any unlawfulness of a conduct be considered criminal (art. 34 of the Penal Code), such as the presentation of an action declaring unconstitutionality (art. 322 of the CPCCN) before the federal courts challenging the constitutional validity for alleged violation of the principle of legality – due to its retroactive nature – or the right to property – in cases in which there is an assumption of confiscation.

