The payment of the solidarity tax or better known as the tax on great wealth put from the we go several controversies on the table. The strongest since the date of entry was known it was whether or not it was paid, and the taxpayer will be subject to the AFIP’s decision to charge interest and penalties. And once the expiration date passed, which was April 16, another point of conflict was opened for those who paid: tax and that’s it, or tax for later request a refund.

This resource, called in tax matters: lien repetition, It is a procedure that first begins with the collection agency directed by Mercedes Marcó del Pont, but that in general is settled in the Court, and it can take many years.

Tax repetition

According to the most academic definition, the repetition of taxes in tax matters is one that arises when a person pays the treasury a tax amount that for various reasons is not legitimately owed and then the taxpayer asks for their restitution.

But the request is not that simple, nor is it solved that way, and “In all cases, the damage must be proven with reliable elements Y the legal reasons on which the taxpayer relies “to request the restitution of the money, point out the taxpayer Daniel Punturo and Luis Guillermon.

In the first place, the claim is made before the AFIP, but since in general the body rejects the request, the taxpayer must go to court. In this way, You have a period of 15 days after the refusal or 90 days in case the body does not answer to make the presentation judicial, clarify the tax experts consulted by Clarín.

One thing to keep in mind is that “the claim must always be made with evidence in hand”, highlights Guillermon.

In this sense, Sebastián Domínguez, head of SDC Asesores Tributarios, clarifies that “If one understands that, in his case, the tax is unconstitutional because, for example, affects property rights and constitutional guarantees, the most conservative position is to pay and then repeat (ask for a refund) “. And on the same point he adds:” In this way, subsequent penalties and interest are avoided. “

Tax experts agree that the process will rarely end there because most likely the AFIP rejects the request, so the taxpayer will have to follow arguing in a contentious process and it is the Court that will end up resolving the issue. And that process can take, for example, “10 years”, emphasizes Domínguez.

To initiate the claim, the taxpayer can propose two strategies: one is to wait and see how the first judgments arise in this regard, or do it immediately and charge interest from the start. “With the first option, you have up to 5 years to file the action, but the problem is that interest is just beginning to flow on the return request, so if you wait one or two years to see what happens with other cases, it will be losing, for example, years of interest, which is not less with the inflation that exists “, emphasizes Domínguez.

At the moment, the interest rate recognized by the Treasury for repayment is 2.85% per month, Before the last modification of the rates, 6% per year was recognized.

Arguments to claim

The most common arguments when requesting a refund of the tax on large fortunes are: confiscatory, which affects the property right, the principle of equality (because the one who has the entire equity here pays an aliquot, but the one who has it outside has an increased).

Equality principle: the specialists consulted highlighted that if the declared patrimony for example is US $ 201 million, the taxpayer will have to pay the tax, but if instead declared US $ 199 million, it will be exempted.

Preliminary data indicated that around 10,000 people with assets over US $ 200 million paid the new tax. And that for that tax US $ 2.4 billion were raised, which is equivalent to 77% of the persons whose assets were among those subject to the lien.

Some taxpayers refused to pay before the government’s deadline, which was until April 16, and others not only stayed in the complaint, 220 people filed an amparo.

The single payment of the tribute expired on April 16, together with the expiration date of the presentation of the affidavit. While April 28 was the final date to adhere to the payment plan.

