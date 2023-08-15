Ldear little millionaires! May I invite you to my popular card game again: my mortgage bond, my house, my super share? Curious? Then please get felt-tip pens, index cards and pocket calculators. We will record the treasures on small cards and mark each contract with the Mars or Venus symbol. You will be able to see who owns what and to what extent on this treasure map in no time at all. Most people find these “craft lessons” amusing and funny at the beginning, but the longer the courses go on, the longer the necks get, the more anxious the chants get, and at the end of the events, when the (unequal) distribution of money is no more is to be overlooked, then it often breaks out from women and only rarely from men: “I find this distribution unfair!” What can one say to that?

If you also wish to come to similar conclusions, then look at the following example. The protagonists are a dentist, 55, and a lawyer, 53, and their children aged 21, 19 and 17. The quintet lives in the middle of this republic in the matrimonial property regime of the community of gains. The father works in his own practice, the mother has been working (again) as a part-time syndic for some time, and the offspring are on their way into the wide world. The woman brings home 3,000 euros gross per month, and the man has to pay taxes on 400,000 euros per year.