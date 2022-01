The wealth of the ten richest men in the world has doubled in the first two years of the pandemic, human rights organization Oxfam Novib said in a report. In the same period, more than 160 million people have fallen into additional poverty. A “dramatic rise and painful break from previous years,” the organization said in its annual report on economic inequality.

