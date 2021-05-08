Wealth Jeff Bezos’ giant yacht, which costs more than $ 500 million, is setting records

The purchase of the richest man in the world will help accelerate the market for super yachts, Bloomberg says. Steven Spielberg has also put his old yacht up for sale for $ 158 million, or about 131 million euros, and is about to acquire a new Yacht.

American founder of the data company Amazon Jeff Bezos is acquiring a yacht costing more than $ 500 million (€ 411 million), news agency Bloomberg says.

The ship, which is under construction in the Netherlands, is 127 meters long, has three masts, numerous decks and a separate support vessel on which helicopters can land, Bloomberg says. It is one of the largest sailing ships ever made in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is one of the key manufacturing sites for super-rich yachts.

Sailing ship manufacturer Oceanco launched a three-mast 106.7-meter in 2018 Black Pearlin calling it then the largest dynarig-masted sailing ship in the world.

The vessel being built by Bezos is clearly longer than that vessel.

In Dynarig technology, the masts are computer-controlled, self-supporting without ropes, so that the sails open on horizontal supports.

According to a Bloomberg source, the ship will move to a new shipyard next month.

Oceanco did not comment.

Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. According to Bloomberg’s listing, the value of his assets is hovering at $ 192 billion, or $ 158 billion.

The corona pandemic has significantly raised the values ​​of many companies and special technology giants.

At the same time, the demand for private yachts better equipped with high technology may increase among the super-rich.

Orders for the super yachts ran out when the corona pandemic began last year, but by the summer, many super-rich noticed that their wealth had not diminished but, on the contrary, increased.

“For many metrics, 2020 was a record year. Millions lost their jobs and global GDP plummeted, but the wealth of the world’s richest grew by a total of $ 1,800 billion, ”Bloomberg lowered its list of billionaires on the basis of annual changes.

Bloomberg saw this phenomenon as one sign of being a success director Steven Spielberg has put up his old yacht for sale. The price request is $ 158 million, or about $ 131 million.

According to three different sources interviewed by Bloomberg, Spielberg has a new vessel in order. His spokesman did not confirm the information.

According to Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos got a taste of sailing after vacationing in 2019 with his friends Barry Dillerin and the fashion designer of this wife Diane Von Furstenberg On the Eos sailing ship.