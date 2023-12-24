Wealth | Elon Musk is in his own class on the list of the richest

All ten of the richest are men, and only one of them lives outside the United States.

World the combined value of the ten richest assets has increased by 470 billion dollars this year, according to a news agency updated on Christmas Eve From Bloomberg's billionaire index.

The main reason for billionaires getting rich is the increase in the price of shares. The world's most important stock index, the S&P 500, has strengthened by 24 percent this year.

The calculated value of the wealth of the ten richest people is just under 1,500 billion dollars. He is clearly the wealthiest of them Elon Musk. No one else has more than $200 billion in wealth.

Elon Musk.

1. Elon Musk, net worth $232 billion

Known for his volatile and unusual statements, Musk's fortune has increased by $95 billion this year. The share of Tesla, the electric car company he leads, has risen in price by 134 percent this year. Musk owns 13 percent of Tesla's shares.

Musk owns the financial magazine Forbes by also about 74 percent of the shares of the software company X, formerly Twitter, but it is no longer a listed company. In addition, according to Bloomberg, Musk owns 42 percent of the space company Spacex. Based on the financing acquired by the company, its value has been defined as 150 billion dollars.

2. Bernard Arnault, net worth $179 billion

French Bernard Arnault is the second richest person in the world. He is the chairman of the board and the largest shareholder of luxury goods manufacturer LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton).

Arnault is the only European among the ten richest. The value of his property increased by 17 billion dollars this year.

Jeff Bezos.

3. Jeff Bezos, worth $178 billion

Founder of online store Amazon By Jeff Bezos the value of assets has increased by 71 billion dollars this year.

He is currently the chairman of Amazon's board and the largest shareholder. Amazon also owns the grocery giant Whole Foods.

Bill Gates.

4. Bill Gates, worth $140 billion

The founder of the software company Microsoft Bill Gates the value of wealth has increased by 30 billion dollars this year. His investment company Cascade Investment has investments in dozens of listed companies.

Steve Ballmer.

5. Steve Ballmer, net worth $130 billion

Former CEO of the software company Microsoft Steve Ballmer is known in Finland especially for the fact that, largely on his initiative, the company bought Nokia's heavily loss-making phone business in 2014.

A large part of Ballmer's fortune is still in Microsoft shares, even though he left the company more than nine years ago. He also owns the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team.

This year, the value of Ballmer's assets has increased by 45 billion dollars.

Marc Zuckerberg.

6. Mark Zuckerberg, worth $128 billion

The founder and CEO of the software company Meta Mark Zuckerberg's the value of assets has increased by 82 billion dollars in the current year. Meta owns the globally known community service Facebook. Zuckerberg owns 13 percent of Meta's shares.

Larry Page.

7. Larry Page, worth $128 billion

Co-founder of the software company Google By Larry Page wealth has increased by $45 billion to $128 billion this year.

In 2015, the listed company's name was changed to Alphabet, whose share value has increased by almost 60 percent this year.

Larry Ellison.

8. Larry Ellison, net worth $124 billion

Among other things, the founder and largest shareholder of the Oracle company that develops cloud services and business software Larry Ellison has also invested in Tesla. The value of his fortune has increased by 32 billion dollars this year.

9. Sergey Brin, worth $121 billion

Sergey Brin is the co-founder of the software company Google. According to Bloomberg, the value of his property has increased by around 42 billion dollars this year. Most of his assets are shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet.

Warren Buffett.

10. Warren Buffett, worth $120 billion

Major investor Warren Buffett the property is an investment company in Berkshire Hathaway, of which he is the largest shareholder and chairman of the board.

Berkshire Hathaway has invested capital in very different companies, from Coca-Cola to the financial company American Express and Apple, which manufactures phones and computers.

World the richest woman is Françoise Bettencourt Meyerswho is the chairman of the board and the largest shareholder of cosmetics company L'Oreal.

According to Bloomberg, he is the 12th richest person in the world with his fortune of 99 billion dollars.

There are no Finns in Bloomberg's billionaire index.