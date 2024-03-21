The wealthunderstood as the generation and accumulation of goods and services, It is one of the inventions of the man who has had the most enemies. His main detractors have always been two: religion and politics.

The vast majority of religions have advocated austere lifestyles, detached from material needs and “punish” those who do not base their lives on these precepts.

However, the bitterest of its enemies has always been politics. He is an enemy that is renewed, and that is always latent, so much so that we can all witness the fatal consequences generated by paternalistic ideologies.

Many Latin American countries have been protagonists of mass exoduses to cause of poverty and the deprivation of better living conditions. Year after year thousands of people embark on uncertain and risky searches for better living conditions.

The situation they live in their respective countries is so suffocating that they do not skimp on facing the most dangerous migratory route in the world: the border between the United States and Mexico.

Examples of this are Cuba and Venezuela. It is estimated that at least 13 million Venezuelans have fled their country, and in the case of Cuba approximately two million, which represent 15% of its total population.

It is not little known that these countries support political models that are based on a series of ideas, in which wealth is considered worthless as a condition of life for citizens. In fact, its entire system has that function: to prevent citizens from enjoying the wealth they generate with their work, and from having said wealth end up in the government's coffers.

The representatives of this type of ideologies have managed to deceive many by promising earthly paradises, and they have never skimped on using violence and repression for those who are doubtful or opposed.

Today there is no doubt about the unviability of these models and these ideas. In the end, the only purpose they have served is to ensure that the representatives of these ideas are able to try what Cabell has said, which is the most delicious of privileges: spending people's money.

Hatred and rejection of wealth only impoverishesand today more than ever it is evident that they have condemned millions of people to live in misery.

