From: Sophia Lother

Donald Trump is facing new trouble. (Archive photo) © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Alex Brandon

A court in New York has now decided that former US President Donald Trump cheated for years.

New York – New trouble for Donald Trump. A report from Associated Press According to a civil lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General, the former president and his company defrauded banks and insurers.

Judge Arthur Engoron found that Trump, along with his team, massively overstated assets and exaggerated net worth in deal and financing filings. The former US president is said to have inflated his assets by up to $3.6 billion, reports BBC.

Fraud verdict against Donald Trump: That’s what his lies are said to have brought him

The former US president is not only accused of exaggerating his wealth. According to the judge, Trump and key executives of his company also repeatedly lied. For lying, they would have received rewards such as favorable loan conditions and lower insurance premiums. In doing so, he not only crossed a line, but also violated the law. Engoron also rejected Trump’s claim that a disclaimer on financial reports absolved him of any wrongdoing.

Furthermore, the reports Associated Pressthat Judge Engoron will hold a non-jury trial starting October 2 before deciding on any sentences. James is demanding a $250 million fine and a ban on Trump doing business in his home state of New York. The process could last into December, Engoron said. (slo)