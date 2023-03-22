with videoExperts crack the lack of response to the royal couple by their advisers and Prime Minister Rutte. In the book Achilles heel by political royal house reporter of this site Jan Hoedeman, Professor of Constitutional Law Paul Bovend’eert speaks of a ‘collective failure’.



Jeroen Schmale



Mar 22 2023

In his book, which will be presented in The Hague on March 22, Hoedeman examines the weakness of King Willem-Alexander, who will have been on the throne for ten years at the end of next month. The Achilles’ heel is in stretching his private domain to the maximum, without the monarch being whistled back at crucial moments by Rutte (as prime minister, ministerially responsible for the actions of the Oranges) and his advisers.

The most appealing example is the autumn holidays in Greece in October 2020, just after Willem-Alexander’s government announced stricter corona rules. “Those are very weak moments for the monarchy,” analyzes Bovend’eert, professor of constitutional law at Radboud University in Nijmegen, in the book. “It means that his advisers either have too little influence or do not see it. The same goes for the Prime Minister. Either he has too little grip on the king as head of state, grip in the sense of ‘being involved’, or he does not know the risks and the problems. But in both cases, the advisers and the prime minister fall short. You can blame the king himself, the advisers and the prime minister. It’s a collective failure.” See also "Lake Garda is in a situation that he has not experienced in living memory"

King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Mark Rutte. © ANP / ANP



Joop van den Berg, emeritus professor of parliamentary history and former adviser to the former head of state Queen Beatrix, assesses Rutte’s ministerial responsibility as a ‘sensitive point’ in Achilles heel, precisely because he and the king resemble each other as contemporaries and historians. In addition, according to Van den Berg, Rutte ‘clearly dislikes formality and is therefore sloppy in that area’. “That avenges itself in dealing with the king, so that the prime minister is always late. Rutte says if something goes wrong: ‘That man is doing his best’. The prime minister has to pay attention to things like that, it’s too easy. And in the circle of advisers there is no constitutional conscience with sufficient authority and persuasive power. That leads to major and minor accidents, which is worrying.”

Former minister and former D66 party leader Alexander Pechtold says in the book about the royal advisers: ,,All very nice, well-educated people who can eat with a knife and fork and are on their way to even higher positions. But there must also be a durak who says: ‘Listen, it doesn’t work that way!’ Or: ‘Did you see Johan Derksen yesterday? This is what people are talking about today!’ That’s your job. (…) They are all very nice people, but not proactive.” See also Russia will punish Russian soldiers who help Ukraine

Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast ‘Van Oranje’, a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Royal House here: