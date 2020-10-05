Dr. Yogesh Tandon

Question: I am 62 years old at the moment. I have felt every time for almost 10 years that I do not feel any weakness when I have sex with my wife and if I masturbate after the same or more intervals then I would feel very weak. is . I could not understand the reason for this. Whereas doctors tell that there is no difference between the two conditions. Please explain why I feel like this?

answer: The reason for this is psychological. You believe that you experience weakness after masturbation and not after sex. You should understand that in both cases you are ejaculating, so things are almost the same. So don’t think too much about it, just enjoy the activity.

