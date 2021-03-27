The National Center of Meteorology attributed the lack of rain rates in the country during the first quarter of this year to a decrease in the pressure systems that form and drive clouds, stressing that the raining operations are not related from near or far to the decrease in rain rates.

The center told «Emirates Today» that long-term forecasts indicate that the quantities of rain will be less than usual during the next two months of April and May, while the center expects that the temperatures will decrease today and tomorrow, and that they will rise again from next Wednesday.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the first three months of this year witnessed lower rates of rain than usual in such a period of the year, due to the “weakness in the pressure systems, which form clouds and their movement within the country.”

The center informed «Emirates Today» that the highest amount of rain the country has witnessed, since the beginning of this year until now, amounted to 8.7 mm, and it was last January in the Jabal Mabrah area in the north of the country, explaining that it is a “modest amount compared to the same period of past years.

He pointed out that all the depressions coming to the country from west to east (surface and upper) were ineffective in forming clouds or even moving them, which contributed significantly to the decline in rain rates recently, stressing that the decrease in rain rates, during the first quarter of this year Not a new phenomenon.

He said: “In the past years, the country witnessed lower than usual rates of rain, more than once, between February 2004 and March 2008, which recorded (zero rain), and in February of the same year the rate was 0.3 mm, which is the same rate that one month witnessed. Last February, while the average precipitation recorded in January 2019 was about 0.18 mm, compared to 0.9 mm in January.

The center stressed that there is no relationship between the rain cloud operations and the lack of rain rates in the country in any way, especially since raining depends mainly on the presence of clouds that can turn into rain in the country, to deal with it by injecting these clouds with pollination materials in order to increase the quantities. Rain, wondering how is the rain cloud in the absence of clouds, mainly due to weak pressure systems?

The center stated that long-term forecasts indicate that rain rates will be weak and less than usual as well, during the transitional season from winter to summer this year, which extends between April and May, noting that this period of the year sometimes witnesses rain, as happened in the month of April of last year.

According to the center, the transition period between winter and summer is characterized by the difference and speed of change of pressure systems in the atmosphere, which leads to rapid changes in the elements of weather and weather conditions, noting that during the period of the spring equinox, the length of the day equals the length of the night when the sun is vertical At the equator, then the sun begins its apparent movement towards the north as a result of the earth’s rotation around the sun, and with it the daytime period gradually lengthens, and temperatures rise, especially in the periods of the day.

He pointed out that during this period the average maximum temperature ranges between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the average minimum temperatures range between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while opportunities for the formation of fog and light fog remain ready for the country during this season, explaining that the winds during this season are The speed is generally moderate, as the country is affected by the cycle of the land and sea breeze in most days of the season, and the winds are sometimes active and cause dust, and the average maximum speed ranges between 27 and 30 km / hour.

With regard to the weather conditions during the current week, the center reported that the country is exposed to a superficial depression, accompanied by a high air extension in the upper layers of the atmosphere. The winds will be southeasterly, turning gradually to northwesterly moderate to active speed, sometimes becoming strong on the sea and loaded with dust and causing sand, especially to the west, and their speed ranges between 15 and 30 km / hr, reaching 45 km / h at the sea. It is light to medium waves, turbulent gradually in the morning in the Arabian Gulf, while it is light to medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that tomorrow the weather will be wet in the morning in some eastern interior regions, with the possibility of the formation of fog or slight fog, which becomes dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another drop in temperatures.

He explained that the winds will remain northwesterly moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong on the sea, and their speed ranges between 15 and 30 km / h, and reach 50 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent sometimes in the Arabian Gulf, and light in Sea of ​​Oman.

He indicated that the weather next Tuesday will remain wet in the morning in some eastern interior regions, with the possibility of light fog forming, which will become generally clear and partly cloudy at times, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate to active at times at sea, with speeds ranging between 15 and 25 km / Q, it reaches 40 km / h on the sea, which becomes turbulent to the average late night in the Arabian Gulf, and remains light in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that next Wednesday’s weather will witness an opportunity to form morning fog over some coastal and inland areas, to be generally healthy, and sometimes partially cloudy, with temperatures tending to rise, while the winds become southwesterly to northwesterly light to moderate, their speed decreases between 10 to 20 km / hr, and it reaches 30 km / h on the sea, which becomes light in the Arabian Gulf, and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

• The country is witnessing a remarkable decrease in temperatures … today and tomorrow.

• In the past years, the country witnessed lower than usual rates of rain, more than once.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

