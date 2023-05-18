Dhe carmaker Volkswagen wants to get its low-profit core brand VW passenger cars back on track with a new savings and efficiency program. “We see that our brand – despite all its strengths – is not yet economically solid enough,” said brand boss Thomas Schäfer in an internal letter to employees on Wednesday, which is available to the German Press Agency. “But we also have to create good, competitive returns in times of crisis and in a permanently volatile world,” said Schäfer. The “Handelsblatt” had previously reported on the letter.

According to this, Schäfer wants to start in production, among other things. “We don’t align our works to brands, but to platforms. This then determines which models are produced there. Not the other way around,” he announced. That alone will bring billions in savings in the so-called volume brand group, which also includes Skoda, Seat and the small VW commercial vehicles, in the coming years.

In the first quarter, the core brand of the Wolfsburg-based car group had only brought in a return on sales of 3 percent – of 100 euros in sales only 3 euros remained in day-to-day operating profit. “We simply cannot afford important investments in the future,” said Schäfer. “In order to be really crisis-proof, we need a sustainable return on sales of 6.5 percent.” That’s why VW is now starting a program for more efficiency and cost savings.

The "Handelsblatt" said that Volkswagen is aiming for an improvement in earnings of at least 3 billion euros a year. The program is explicitly not about job cuts, the newspaper reported from corporate circles. Rather, partial retirement should also be used and positions should not be filled. A company spokesman declined to comment on the report. Schäfer said in the internal letter to the workforce that it was still too early to give details. The employees should be informed together with the works council about concrete steps.







Works council leader Daniela Cavallo made it clear on the employee side that she expects participation. “We have taken note of the corresponding goals of the brand board, and talks about them now have to be held,” she said in a statement. Profitability and job security are equal and common goals. “We cannot make cuts in collective agreements or cut back on our job security,” she added.