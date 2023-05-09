Platform for contributions to the Pluriannual Plan and 1st state plenary (debate) will be made official next Thursday

After ending, on May 5, the week with 2 defeats in the Chamber of Deputies –PL of fake news postponed and sections of the sanitation framework overturned-, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will go to Salvador (BA) next Thursday to launch the platform for contributions to the participatory PPA (Pluriannual Plan), in an attempt to approach popular entities and social movements.

Bahia was the 2nd Brazilian state in which Lula obtained the most votes in the 2022 elections, with 72.11%. The PPA is one of the 3 budget laws in Brazil and establishes guidelines, objectives and targets for the federal public budget every 4 years.

In 2023, it will be prepared with open support from the population. Contributions to the PPA will be debated in 2 national forums and in state plenaries held in each of the 27 federation units.

The General Secretary of the Presidency and coordinator of the PPA, Márcio Macedo (PT), explained this Monday (8.May) that 21 actions were listed for the budget based on what was promised in the campaign and what was verified as a need in strategic sectors.

“Of these 21, each citizen has the right to choose 3 to give an opinion and make proposals. Of these 3, he can make 3 important proposals for his life, his city, his state, his neighborhood.” The statement was made in an interview with Globonews, this Monday (8.May.2023).

FRAGILITY IN THE CONGRESS

Regarding the weakening of the government in Congress, exposed with the approval of a project to suspend presidential decrees on the universalization of basic sanitation, the minister said that he does not understand the situation as a defeat.

“This is part of the democratic life of the country”. However, he defended that there are things to be adjusted. “There has to be more speed in appointments and there has to be a discussion of compliance with the agreement in its entirety, which was made at the time of approving the PEC of the transition”. His speech is in total alignment with that of the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), given this Monday (May 8).

This report was written by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Kelly Hekally.