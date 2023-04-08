After a difficult year, Giovanni Allevi sees some light: the last exams have given positive results and the musician is doing better

Those are words of hope Giovanni Allevi. For about a year, the musician has been battling a tumor that has put him to the test but now, just before Easter, he has received reassurances from the doctors. Apparently the exams gave a positive result and the composer wanted to express all his joy on social media.

Credit: giovanniallevi – Instagram

It was about the mid-June last year year when with a long and touching post published on InstagramGiovanni Allevi announced to his fans that he was ill.

The musician, extraordinary pianist and composer, had in fact recently received a diagnosis of bone marrow myeloma. Pathology for which she would have had to leave the stage and concerts.

I won’t get around it: I discovered that I have a sweet-sounding malignancy: myeloma, but no less insidious for that. My greatest anguish is the thought of causing pain to my family members and to all the people who follow me with affection. I’ve always fought my inner dragons in concert with you, thanks to Music. This time forgive me, I’ll have to do it away from the stage. John ❤️

His has since begun battlemade up of weeks of hospitalization and painful treatments, which debilitated him a lot but never knocked him down.

He has told her experience step by step and at the center of his life, always and in any case, he has kept music.

The joy of Giovanni Allevi

Only to last February Giovanni Allevi had explained that he was not feeling well at all, that he had fractures all over his body, some of which were inoperable.

Today, on the eve of Easter and also his birthday, the scenario seems to have changed and for the first time for the better. Here are his words. Words of Joy, Hope, Happiness, Gratitude:

Easter is approaching, the day of rebirth, and perhaps it is no coincidence that it coincides with my birthday. I’ve had a tough year but I want to rejoice with you in the good news that according to today’s last exams I’m doing great!

Words are not enough to thank the medical and nursing staff of the Milan Cancer Institute who are accompanying me on this tortuous journey. I wish I could embrace all the “warrior” patients who are struggling like me and who have always encouraged me with their example, and support those who are now starting the therapeutic journey: research is making great strides! Thanks to all of you and my family for the tremendous support.