Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, presented on Thursday (March 30) the new “fiscal framework” of the Lula government

Former Secretary of the National Treasury Carlos Kawall said that the new tax rule presented by the government on Thursday (30.Mar.2023) is based on an expectation of a favorable macroeconomic scenario. However, he claimed to consider her weak.

“It’s a weak fiscal rule in a government that casts doubt on variables about mandatory spending”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Friday (31.mar). “There is a commitment to obligatory expenses that you cannot go back in the future. If this collides with the rule in the supplementary law, it will not be effective.”

According to Kawall, the new rule “has a more optimistic view than market analysts regarding the trajectory of the economy and revenue”.

“As the government rejected tax rate increases and state-owned companies want to pay less dividends, this more optimistic revenue assumption either assumes more robust growth or measures that can increase collection efficiency.“, he spoke.

The rule estimates in one of the scenarios that the general government gross debt reaches 77.34% in 2026 after the adoption of the device aimed at balancing public accounts. It also establishes a commitment to an upward trajectory of the primary result until 2026, with an increase of 0.5 percentage points per year. It would zero the deficit in 2024 and would start registering a surplus from 2025 (0.5%) and 2026 (1%). read more here.

“Lower interest rates are a by-product of a sound fiscal framework and you don’t have much to estimate that because it depends on other variables.”, stated Kawall. “If you have a drop along the entire curve by 1 percentage point, you can have the benefit they put in the projections.“, continued.

“The way they are proposing today, this benefit will be paid in installments. It will depend more on the trajectory over time than on the announcement that was made today.”

The former secretary declared that market expectations “was not tall” and there was “much uncertainty due to the possible clash between the political wing and the Ministry of Finance”. But, according to him, the ad represented “a certain” relief.

“The receptivity was positive, but we are in a moment of very low prices, both for internal and external reasons.“, he said.