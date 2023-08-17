Weak ruble | Venäläislehti: Russia will not introduce capital restrictions for the time being

According to the Venäläislehti Vedomosti, the export companies informally agreed to increase sales of foreign exchange earnings.

Russian for the time being, the administration does not impose capital movement restrictions on the country’s export companies, tells Russian magazine Vedomosti.

According to Vedomosti’s anonymous sources, the issue was decided at a meeting of the Russian administration on Wednesday. The President of Russia was present at the meeting Vladimir PutinGovernor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira as Nabiul and members of the Russian government.

Vedomosti told about it late in the evening on Wednesday. Earlier this week, there were reports in the western media that Russia would impose forced sales of export companies’ foreign exchange earnings by law. Companies’ ruble purchases would support the weakened ruble.

According to Vedomosti’s information, the administration does not need to enact the law because it managed to informally agree with export companies to increase sales of export earnings.

According to media reports, the Russian administration and export companies negotiated legislation enabling forced sales at least on Monday and Wednesday.

An anonymous source from the news agency Reuters says that the government’s goal in negotiations with export companies is to reach a broad understanding.

Export companies are advised to sell foreign currency and buy rubles as much as possible, according to Reuters. Companies must also report on sales weekly.

Russian In its emergency meeting on Tuesday, the central bank decided to raise the key interest rate by 3.50 percentage points to 12.00% in order to strengthen the ruble.

However, the big interest rate hike only mostly succeeded in stopping the weakening of the ruble.

The ruble has weakened by about 25 percent this year. At the beginning of the current year, one dollar was worth more than 70 rubles, but on Monday, one dollar was worth more than a hundred rubles.

On Thursday afternoon, the ruble had strengthened by a few percent compared to Wednesday against the dollar, so that the dollar’s value moved around 93 rubles.

The ruble usually strengthens towards the end of the month, as large export companies prepare for the payment of taxes by exchanging foreign currency for rubles.