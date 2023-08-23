Weak ruble | Putin demands the government and the central bank to restrict capital movements

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the fluctuation of the ruble has made it difficult for Russian companies to make investment decisions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin demands the country’s authorities to limit the movement of capital from Russia and the authorities to take measures to reduce financial market instability.

According to international news agencies, Putin said in a televised government meeting on Tuesday that the government and the central bank must “actively use the instruments available to them”.

According to Putin, the authorities must “among other things curb unproductive, speculative demand in the economy, limit capital movements and monitor the behavior of financial market participants,” Reuters and Bloomberg.

Putin said that the instability of the currency market has made it difficult for Russian companies to make investment decisions.

Russian Last week, the ruble was the weakest in 17 months against the US dollar, when one dollar fetched the lowest price of 101.75 rubles.

The ruble has clearly strengthened after the Central Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate by 3.50 percentage points to 12 percent at its emergency meeting on Tuesday.

In addition, the ruble has been supported by an arrangement between the administration and export companies, according to which the companies committed to sell even more of the foreign currency they received from exports and buy rupiah.