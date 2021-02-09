There is no truce. When there is still talk and writing about the suffered comeback of Real Madrid in Alcoraz against bottom Huesca, the white team sneaks in the middle of the week to play against Getafe this Tuesday the game postponed from the first day of the League. A chaotic calendar that confuses the fans and generates stress on the coaching staff and on the minimum squads. In fact, Zinedine Zidane prepares this appointment with the fair players of the first team and with five kids from the subsidiary on the list of chosen: Víctor Chust, Iguel Gutiérrez, Marvin, Arribas and Blanco, in addition to Altube, who regularly attends the calls as third goalkeeper.

Zidane further fueled doubts about his future by releasing an enigmatic “we’ll see” on Monday when asked if he sees himself training the white team next season, in which he would still have a contract in force. But he does not give up despite the great distance that separates him from Atlético, a leader more decimated by the coronavirus than by injuries. “There are no excuses. Real Madrid is obliged to fight and compete until the end, ”Zizou replied about the multiple casualties that make him turn to Isco Alarcón despite having done only one training session.

Except for the Malaga, Zidane does not recover anyone. To begin with, serious difficulties in defense. Neither Dani Carvajal nor Lucas Vázquez will be able to solve the hole in the right wing after the muscular mishap suffered by Alvaro Odriozola in Huesca. The Madrid coach must change sides to Ferland Mendy and enter the Brazilian Marcelo on the left or go to defense of three with the French, his compatriot Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernández. In the axis of the rear, there are not Militao and Sergio Ramos, whose meniscus operation has been criticized by those who think that he prefers to arrive well with the selection to the Eurocup to go to the league rescue of this Real Madrid, a club with which he still has not has renewed. He cannot be doubted. You have made an important and wise decision. He had been at the limit for a long time and it is a delicate issue, “replied Zidane, always in defense of his players and even more so of his captain.

Limit situation



Very delicate situation also in the midfield, where he loses Toni Kroos due to accumulation of yellows and only has Casemiro and Modric in good condition since Isco arrives very just and almost out of necessity, after recovering at forced marches from his back problems . If the Malaga player plays, Zizou will be able to maintain the offensive trident, but if he cannot start the game, the Marseillais will have to bet on the classic 4-4-2, introducing Mariano Díaz in attack, with Marco Asensio and Vinicius on the wings. And it is that the list of absences is completed with Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes.

Despite these setbacks, Real Madrid is obliged to maintain the good streak against Getafe, against whom they have not been defeated for more than eight years and eleven consecutive leagues beating them at home. The Azulones injured are presented after the last defeat suffered against Sevilla and with the fundamental absence of the Togolese center-back Djené, expelled for his hard tackle on Lucas Ocampos, who suffers a grade II sprain in his left ankle, a less serious ailment than what that was feared. Neither will coach José Bordalás be on the bench, expelled because of the enormous anger with his colleague Julen Lopetegui, of whom he regrets that he accused little less than of being responsible for that injury and reproaches him that he has not yet telephoned to apologize for that “unacceptable behavior.”

The Alicante coach and his team are once again in the focus of criticism for that fame of hard play that characterizes the needy Getafe, who in the last three days drew against Alavés, suffered thrashing against Athletic and the Seville team and now adds 269 minutes without scoring a goal. The positive effect of the arrival in the winter market of Japanese midfielder Take Kubo and Catalan midfielder Carlos Aleñá, who improved Geta’s offensive performance against Elche and Huesca, has been extinguished or diluted. It is likely that the two will remain in a starting lineup to which Colombian Cucho Hernández could return, after overcoming muscle discomfort. There will also be news in the rear, since the Uruguayan Cabaco returns, and in the modular zone, to which Arambarri returns after serving a sanction to accompany the Serbian Nemanja Maksimovic.