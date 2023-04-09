Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weak Ice | The duo, who were moving on a snowmobile, fell into the ice in the Maalahti archipelago

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weak Ice | The duo, who were moving on a snowmobile, fell into the ice in the Maalahti archipelago

According to the Coast Guard, the two saved each other by climbing up from the ice. They got to a nearby cabin to warm up.

9.4. 18:35

in Ostrobothnia The duo, who were moving on a snowmobile in the Maalahti archipelago, fell into the ice on Sunday afternoon, says the Coast Guard of Western Finland on Twitter.

According to the Coast Guard, the two saved each other by climbing up from the ice. They got to a nearby cabin to warm up.

Several authorities had already left for the accident site. According to the Coast Guard, there is no longer a need for official assistance.


#Weak #Ice #duo #moving #snowmobile #fell #ice #Maalahti #archipelago

See also  Ice hockey | The Joker's comeback plan dumbfounded the League's management: "No facts have come from any direction on any issues"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
AMLO has not fought corruption, it has flourished: accuses PAN of embezzlement in Segalmex

AMLO has not fought corruption, it has flourished: accuses PAN of embezzlement in Segalmex

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result