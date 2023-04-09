Weak Ice | The duo, who were moving on a snowmobile, fell into the ice in the Maalahti archipelago

According to the Coast Guard, the two saved each other by climbing up from the ice. They got to a nearby cabin to warm up.

9.4. 18:35

in Ostrobothnia The duo, who were moving on a snowmobile in the Maalahti archipelago, fell into the ice on Sunday afternoon, says the Coast Guard of Western Finland on Twitter.

Several authorities had already left for the accident site. According to the Coast Guard, there is no longer a need for official assistance.