Weak Ice | Pilkkijä drowned in Kuusamo, another sank in the ice in Jyväskylä

The police and rescue services remind us that the ice is still very weak.

Been on ice an older man drowned on Sunday in the Pikku-Pöyliö lake in Kuusamo.

The cottager noticed an ice pack next to the opening and reported his findings to the emergency center. The rescue service found a drowned man in the opening.

According to the police, the ice at the accident site was only about four centimeters thick. In some places there was even less ice on the lake.

The police continue to investigate the accident as a cause of death investigation, and will not release any further information.

Also in Jyväskylä The ice rink sank on the ice on Sunday, says Central Finland rescue service.

Two young people had gone ice skating on the ice of the swimming beach of Neulajärvi when the ice gave way. The adult who arrived at the scene was able to lift the young person from the ice before the emergency services arrived.

Both the police and the rescue service of Central Finland remind that the ice cover is still very weak everywhere, and it is not advisable to go on the ice yet.