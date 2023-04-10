Weak Ice | MP Petri Huru sank into the ice: “If you’re going out on the ice, at least put on a dry suit”

Pori MP Petri Huru (ps) fell on the ice on Sunday. According to his own words, he had nothing to worry about in the situation.

Easter during the period, there were news about several people who had sunk through the ice. Also a member of parliament from Pori Petri Huru (ps) sank into the ice on Easter Sunday, but he didn’t need outside help in the situation.

“If you’re still moving on ice, you should be properly equipped and put on a dry suit!” Huru wrote on his Facebook page in the spirit of teaching late on Sunday.

He told Satakunta Kansa on Monday morning that the previous night’s dip had happened in the vicinity of Kappelinsunti, on the Reposaari side looking from the Reposaari highway. Huru had stopped for a picnic on his way home from reservist activities in Siikai. The momentary stop of the whim was that there was no stool, only one ice and a plastic bag to put the fish in. The most important accessory was on, i.e. a dry suit.

On ice in addition to him, there was one foreign ice fisherman who left earlier for the shore. About an hour later, Huru followed the tracks of the man he thought was Ukrainian to the beach.

Huru already had an inkling of what was about to happen.

“I closed the mouth of the bag so much that if you swim, the fish can’t escape.”

He saw that at one point the other man’s foot had gone through the ice as a warning.

“I tried to speed over it, but I drowned.”

Huru says that he had nothing to worry about in the situation. As a firefighter, he has experience moving on weak ice. The dry suit was also similar to the one at work. In addition, he had crampons with him, which helped him to crawl on the ice.

“You can get there anyway, but it’s more difficult.”

He threw the elephant bag on the ice and climbed after himself.

That’s what he’s been wondering about for the last few days, that he hasn’t seen the ice-fishers have any snot. He reminds that they should be kept available at least when going on the ice and coming off.

Near Kappelinsuntti, one man had to rely on water on Friday as well. Apparently, this one had some problems with it.

Huru is of the opinion that if you are still going to go on the ice, then the equipment must be in good condition.

“If you’re going out on the ice, at least put on a dry suit,” he says, adding that a wet suit doesn’t help because it gets cold.

A dry suit is not a cheap purchase, but on the other hand, it is cheap as life insurance for an ice fisherman.

Huru has spent a lot of Easter outdoors. Even on Monday morning, Huru was heading out to charge his batteries before a busy week in Helsinki. Pilkki was also there, but he thought that maybe he shouldn’t go on the ice anymore. As an alternative, he thought of trying to lure whitefish from dry land with a bottom line.