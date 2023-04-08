Weak Ice | A person and a dog were rescued from the water in Hattula, the ice skater fell on the ice in Pori

The thickness of the ice in the spring sun is no longer an indicator of the load-bearing capacity of the ice, the Emergency Center reminds.

8.4. 19:24

Ice are now deceptively fragile. During Easter, rescue services around Finland have received reports that a person has been in trouble in the water.

On Saturday, in Kanta-Hämee, Hattula, surface rescuers of the rescue service rescued a person from the ice who had followed a dog onto the ice. According to the rescue service, both the person and the dog were exposed to cold water, but survived without serious injuries. The person was delivered to the first aid unit for treatment.

In Ahlaiin, Pori, an ice fisherman fell into the ice in the sea off Sandö on Saturday afternoon. The man got out of the ice himself and went to Kuttukari island, which is located near the mainland, from where the rescue service picked him up. According to the fire marshal on duty, the iceman was cold and hurt himself a little when he fell on the ice. The man was taken to the hospital’s emergency room in Pori.

Among other things Emergency center facility reminds that the thickness of the ice in the spring sun no longer tells about the load-bearing capacity of the ice.

According to the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association (SUH), it is often thought that the surface of the ice is the same thickness everywhere, but this is not the case. All ice caps have weak points that may be difficult to detect.

If you have to go on the ice, proper equipment is important according to SUH. The minimum equipment includes ready-to-use ice collars hanging around the neck.

You should also not go out on the ice alone.