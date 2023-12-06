The US Department of Commerce’s Census Bureau said on Wednesday that the trade deficit increased 5.1 percent to $64.3 billion.

September data was revised to show the trade deficit rising to $61.2 billion instead of $61.5 billion in a previous reading.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the trade deficit to rise to $64.2 billion in October.

Exports of goods and services decreased by 1 percent to $258.8 billion.

Goods exports fell 1.8 percent to $173.5 billion.

Consumer goods exports fell by $2.1 billion, led by diamonds and pharmaceutical products. Exports of cars, spare parts and engines decreased by $0.9 billion.

But exports of industrial supplies and materials increased by $1.2 billion. Exports of capital goods reached $51.2 billion, the highest number ever recorded.

Services exports rose by $0.6 billion to $85.3 billion, supported by transportation services, financial services and other business services.

But exports of travel services declined.

Imports of goods and services rose 0.2 percent to $323.0 billion, and imports of goods rose 0.1 percent to $263.3 billion, which could weaken domestic demand amid rising interest rates.

Imports of capital goods increased $1.8 billion amid a rise in computers, drilling and oilfield equipment. Imports of cars, spare parts and engines fell by one billion dollars.

Services imports increased $0.2 billion to $59.8 billion, supported by an increase in travel.

Trade did not affect, neither negatively nor positively, the annual growth rate of America’s economy, which amounted to 5.2 percent in the third quarter.