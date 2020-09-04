A weak dollar is the only support for oil and can drive up oil prices, according to analysts polled by CNBC.

Like most commodities that are traded internationally, oil is denominated in dollars. The cheaper the dollar, the higher the prices of the goods set in it. The American currency is likely to remain weak until 2021 due to the policy of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) to support the economy (maintaining low interest rates), experts say. Analysts see a weak dollar as a chance for a rise in crude oil prices.

US President Donald Trump’s efforts to support US stock markets will also help, according to Wanda Hari, founder of energy consultancy Vanda Insights. These will include many monetary and fiscal stimuli.

Ulf Lindahl, chief investment officer of AG Bisset, a foreign exchange risk management company, is confident that the dollar will fall by more than a third (36 percent) against the euro over the next year.