New Delhi Humans need food daily to give energy to their body. In such a situation, for the human body to work optimally, it is very important to have the correct digestive system of its body. There can be many factors that affect our digestion. Indigestion usually occurs due to stress or due to eating too much food. Due to which unbearable stomach pain can be faced at times. Here we are telling you some natural methods, with the help of which digestive power can be found by increasing it.

Eat fiber foods

Food nutritionists believe that our body fiber helps speed up digestion of food along with the large intestine. Fiber-rich food helps our digestive system tremendously. The FDA recommends eating 28 grams of fiber a day. Food nutritionists recommend eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dried beans and peas for fiber-rich food. There is no need to eat food from fiber-rich food again and again, due to which the level of blood glucose in the body is balanced, due to which it is very helpful for the patients of diabetes.

Chew food

Diet experts believe that we should chew well before swallowing any kind of food. So that it gets digested well inside the body. Often due to being in a hurry in some work, we do not chew our food properly, due to which it may take a long time to digest the delivery of our digestive system. Dietitian Joanne Larsen states that, “By chewing the food, we turn it into small particles, which can easily be absorbed into our body for nutrition.”

The process of chewing begins with our mouth, and when we chew our food well. When food reaches the stomach, there is less work near our stomach. This means that food spends less time in our stomach to digest. This may help prevent abdominal bloating.

Eat on time

At present, most people do not give preference to their food due to their busy schedule. Due to which we eat food at irregular times. Due to which our meal time is not fixed. Doing this can be very harmful for the body. Nutritionists believe that after certain time interval inside our body some important chemicals are produced for digestion of food. Therefore, it is most important to send on the scheduled time. Due to this, chemicals can cause damage to the digestive system.

Keep drinking water

Always make sure that you are eating enough and drinking enough water for your healthy digestion. Staying properly hydrated is incredibly important for proper digestion. Other fluids, along with water, help digest food, allowing your body to absorb nutrients. A healthy person should aim for 10 cups of water throughout the day.

