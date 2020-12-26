Highlights: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana targets fiercely against Congress and UPA alliance

It has been said in the editorial that the opposition party has not existed in the mind of the government.

Shiv Sena blamed more opposition parties than Modi-Shah for the ‘plight’ of democracy in the country

NCP leader Praful Patel also insisted on opposition being united, saying- Congress weakened already

Mumbai

The Shiv Sena (Shivsena) has advocated the opposition parties to unite and come out of the shadow of the Congress on the pretext of Farmers protest news. Shiv Sena argues that if the government is careless about the farmers’ movement, then the country’s direct opposition is due to it. The Shiv Sena has held more opposition parties than Modi-Shah responsible for the ‘plight’ of democracy in the country. In an editorial written in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the weak opposition and especially the Congress (Congress) has been targeted.

‘No opposition party exists in the government’s mind’

The editorial said, ‘The opposition party does not exist in the government’s mind. Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar says that Congress does not take Rahul Gandhi’s words seriously. Why should the ruling party dare to humiliate our supreme leader, it should be discussed in the Congress Working Committee. The farmer of the country, who mocked Rahul Gandhi, does not take the country’s farmer seriously. Nevertheless, the Congress has become weak in breaking down on the government. Tomar was not able to pacify the farmers’ movement on the border of Delhi, as true as it is, it is equally true that all the opposition parties including Congress could not give political edge to this movement.

‘UPA has become like an NGO’

The editorial has also targeted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, the UPA. The editorial further wrote, ‘There is a political organization called UPA under the leadership of Congress. The condition of that UPA looks like an NGO. UPA allies also do not seem to take farmers’ dissatisfaction seriously. There should be some parties in the UPA but who and what do they do? There is confusion about this. Except for the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, there is no movement of other UPA allies.

‘UPA not seen like Modi-Shah leadership’

The editorial further said that a historic party like Congress has not even had a full-time president for the last one year. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the ‘UPA’ and is the executive leadership of the Congress. He has performed his responsibility well. But the old leaders around them have become invisible. Old leaders like Motilal Vora and Ahmed Patel are no more. In such a situation, who will lead the Congress? There is confusion about what the future of ‘UPA’ is. The BJP is in power with full force and has strong leadership like Narendra Modi and political administrator like Amit Shah. No one appears in the ‘UPA’.

‘Congress not worthy leader of opposition party in Lok Sabha, lost in Bihar too’

The Congress does not have enough strength in the Lok Sabha to get the post of leader of the opposition party. Congress also slipped in Bihar elections. Perhaps the picture of Bihar would have been different if Tejashwi Yadav had shown the stubbornness that the Congress leadership had shown. Many parties and leaders like Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, Mayawati’s BSP, Akhilesh Yadav, Jagan’s YSR Congress in Andhra, Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha and Kumaraswamy in Karnataka are opposed to the BJP. But he has not joined the UPA under the leadership of the Congress. Until these anti-BJP parties join the ‘UPA’, the antithesis of the opposition party will not be able to distinguish the government.



NCP also agreed, Congress is weaker than before

Meanwhile, during a conversation with a news channel, NCP leader Praful Patel has also emphasized the opposition’s unity. He said, ‘Congress used to be strong earlier, but regional parties have come in a strong position in many states, in such a situation the scope of the Congress has been reduced slightly. Today there are limited parties in the UPA and there is a need to expand its scope.



‘Modi and Shah near BJP, we need such strong leadership too’

Agreeing with the editorial written in Saamana, he said, ‘Shiv Sena has also talked about making UPA bigger. He did not write anything wrong. A proposal is made, which all believe. On one side is the strong Bharatiya Janata Party. Who has strong leadership like Modi and Amit Shah. In front of them we also have to give the option of strong leadership. They will have to answer with the same strength. ‘