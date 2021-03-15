D.he idea widespread in the CDU that one will somehow continue to govern after the federal elections in Berlin urgently needs a reality check after this election Sunday. Because the CDU’s weak results in the state and local elections do not represent isolated events that can be explained solely by special factors such as the pandemic and the misconduct of several MPs. In previous years, too, the CDU performed largely sobering in a long series of elections.

A key problem is and will remain the party’s conceptual weakness in economic policy. It is not enough to justify the gutting of content that has been observed for a long time with an inevitable pragmatism that a long period of government brings with it. Traditionally, the CDU may see itself more as a chancellor election association than as a program party. Nonetheless, it once stood for a concept of the social market economy that understood economic performance as an indispensable prerequisite for the financing of the social. For decades, this was the basis of the trust of many voters in a CDU, which, with its fundamental orientation, was perceived as a reliable force in economic and financial policy.

In an attempt to become more social democratic than the SPD, the CDU may have intensified the longstanding decline of the SPD. The success in Mainz does not change anything in their gloomy overall picture. But the Christian Democratic tendency to lack profile leads to a mistrust of a not inconsiderable part of the electorate in their reliability. Who, as a bourgeois voter, still wanted to rely on the CDU really sticking to the debt brake in possible coalition negotiations after the federal election?

The CDU should commit to the social market economy

Despite the general political climate that is favorable for the Greens, the CDU should urgently refrain from trying to appear greener than its possible government partner in the federal election campaign. The CDU should acknowledge the values ​​to which it owes its former greatness and embody the role of a party of the social market economy as self-confidently as it is convincing. Only: does she even want that? And could she if she wanted to?

The Union was also chosen earlier because its staff at the levers of power were not only considered to be less ideological than representatives of other parties, but also, if in doubt, to be at least a little more skilled in their craft. The Union, and this applies to the CDU as well as the CSU, has damaged this perception of competence in the past few months by the impression of excessive demands on parts of its top staff, without any personal consequences. It’s not just in business that people shake their heads uncomprehendingly.

The malaise of an internally divided SPD, which would like to cover up the potential for tension between the moderates and the left through distribution debates in association with a tendency to spend money, cannot be any consolation for the Union. The Union will no longer be elected just because an SPD that is primarily fighting with itself can no longer bring it about. The Union must once again become an economically convincing force whose government actions generate trust.