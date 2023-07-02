There Juventus today presented his first signing of the season: winger Timothy has arrived from Lille Weah who will take the place of the departing Cuadrado in pink.

First purchase therefore for the bianconeri, who after the renewal of Rabiot have added another piece to the team for next year. Madama presented her new signing through her social channels, also posting a video with the shirt number of the new player, who chose number 22.