The US full-back, signed from Lille, has already fitted in well with the schemes tested in the first weeks of training between Continassa and the American tour

John Albanese

The first Juve of the season in the sign of Timothy Weah, the bet of the scouting area of ​​the club and – at least so far – the only new face of the squad available to Max Allegri. The US full-back, taken from Lille, has already fitted in well with the schemes tried out in the first weeks of retirement between Continassa and the American tour: to increase expectations about him, the heavy legacy left in Turin by Juan Cuadrado, who will not have to make regret.

idea — George’s son grew up in PSG, so he knows what it’s like in a top club. Juve will have to desert European football for a season (by decision of UEFA) but intends to recover the Champions League soon by hitting at least fourth place in the next championship, aiming to build the hard core of the new cycle in the meantime. Weah has a history as a winger but has done better at full-back in recent years. The combustion of past experiences makes him a fifth level player: the Juventus observers, coordinated by Matteo Tognozzi, and the director Giovanni Manna (before Cristiano Giuntoli arrived) proposed him with structured motivations, Max Allegri espoused the idea. See also Zebre, step back: Cardiff passes 42-14, match closed already at half-time

REFERENCE — In his first outings with Milan and Real Madrid, Weah not only showed he has a top club perspective but also gave the feeling that he could soon become a reference for the new Juve. Of course, it must be said that the physical structure helps him a lot to get in shape before others: but everything makes sense and the player has begun to climb the team hierarchies. So much so that the club is seriously considering evaluating another possible graft on the right only in the event of a real opportunity, considering that it has already made a total investment of 14 million for the American (including bonuses). His presence in the squad, among other things, is also strategic for the commercial positioning of the club in the USA.

insertion — Timothy found several old friends in Turin. Rabiot welcomed him in the best possible way at Continassa and gave him the first basic indications to immediately enter the black and white world. Like Pogba, who talked a lot with him during the American tour. Weah has also found Kean, with whom he has had an excellent off-field relationship for some time, and McKennie, his national team mate. In recent days he has discovered an excellent understanding with Iling and, more generally, has wasted no time in being appreciated by all the others. “He has an important engine, he runs a lot and has a lot of energy – said Tek Szczesny, at the end of the last friendly match against Real Madrid -. I’m happy for him”, referring to his first Juventus goal. Goal aside, the footballer has already stood out in terms of assists and for cleaning up the game. See also WRC | Ford will enter F1 but confirms commitment to M-Sport

first signs as a leader — Another aspect that bodes well for his inclusion in Juve is the way in which Weah suggests a leader’s bearing. Also through the words: “I’m happy, it was a wonderful victory – he commented after the friendly against Real Madrid -. We played the ball well, fought and worked hard to get this result (the bianconeri won 3-1, ed. We wanted to win and we succeeded, we are happy.” Timothy was awarded as Mvp of the evening in Orlando, after the good match against Milan last week, hoping to replicate soon in Italy. In the viewfinder is Serie A, where his father left his mark – with the Milan shirt – between 1995 and 2000.