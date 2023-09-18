“I want to talk, but I can’t show my face. Right now, my mom and younger sister are still in Iran and the Islamic Republic takes revenge on our relatives when we escape.” The girl sitting in front of us lights a cigarette and tells us we can call her “Rose”.

“A few days after Jina’s death, I saw a video of her mother screaming at the hospital,” he continues. “I am almost 33 years old and as a woman, having spent my entire life under the persecution, torture, oppression of the Islamic Republic, I understood what Jina’s mother was going through. This is why I decided to join the demonstrations.”

Rose is an Iranian Kurdish woman. Like Jina Amini, known by the Western media as “Masha”, as she had to be officially called in Iran, because the Islamic Republic prohibits the use of Kurdish names.

A year ago Jina (Mahsa) Amini died, at the age of 22, after being arrested by the morality police for not wearing the veil correctly. From that day the protest broke out behind the slogan “Woman Life Freedom!”, born in Iranian Kurdistan but this time chanted by women and men in every part of the country. Those who took to the streets paid for that claim to freedom by upsetting the course of their lives.

It is the story of Rose and many other activists we have followed, as they search for a safe place beyond the borders of Iran.

“They arrested me during a demonstration and locked me in a room, forcing me to undress in front of the cameras: I had to turn around, naked, in front of every camera. There were other women arrested and they forced us to drink water from the toilet. We couldn’t cry, we couldn’t talk, we couldn’t do anything, they wouldn’t let us sleep. They released me after 13 or 14 days in prison.”

Once out, Rose realized she had to escape and never return. Her life had changed forever. “I looked for a lawyer and he told me that I had to leave Iran if I wanted to save my life and the lives of my loved ones. They accused me of terrorism and of collaborating with European countries against the regime. One of the proofs would be that I am learning German. You can believe?” .

Amnesty International denounces that in the last year the death penalty has been increasingly used as an instrument of political repression to frighten the population: seven protesters were hanged following shamefully irregular trials. Dozens of people remain at risk of being sentenced to death in connection with the protests.

Escape is the only choice. An obligatory choice also for Amir – fictitious name – a very young boy who speaks English well and is passionate about IT. “To escape I crossed the border from the mountains, walking in terrible physical conditions. They had shot me. The night I was shot by the police I wasn’t protesting. I had left home to buy some things for my family. This is inexplicable to me. Why do you shoot someone who doesn’t protest? A car with soldiers stopped and I was shot five times with a rifle that fires hundreds of bullets. I almost died right there on the spot.”

Amir was saved by a woman who hid him in her house and the images he shows from his cell phone are shocking: his back riddled with hundreds of bullets is dripping with blood. He explains to us that those weapons are often used against those who demonstrate. Especially in Iranian Kurdistan.

One of the fragments reaches Amir’s lung and he is urgently taken to a secret clinic and operated on. “For security reasons I cannot say who helped me. I cannot give exact information about what happened that night. I can only say that they operated on me quickly and without anesthesia and after a short time they asked me to leave because the Revolutionary Guards are patrolling the hospitals looking for demonstrators.”

Amir and Rose are afraid to stay in Iraq, too close to and under the influence of Iran. They know that even there they are not safe. “They destroyed my life. They destroyed everything,” Rose says. “When you think that your life will never be the same and you will never see your family, your friends, or your country again, it is very difficult. But I know that one day soon, we will be free, because Iranian citizens are no longer afraid of them. You can see it.”

“The persecuted” – The reportage by Chiara Avesani and Matteo Delbò will be broadcast on Monday 18 September, at 11.15 pm, on Rai3 as part of the program «The Human Factor» by Raffaella Pusceddu and Luigi Montebello