Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen, Alina Schröder

Split

A report comes to the sobering conclusion that a new pandemic could plunge the world into chaos again. © Addictive Stock/Imago

The world has not learned enough from the coronavirus pandemic, a new report warns. Preparation for such a global outbreak is fragile.

Geneva – The countless months of lockdowns, restrictions and everyday life with Corona have left clear traces. But they seemed to have given us at least some expertise in dealing with a pandemic. At least that’s what one could assume: one published on Monday (October 30th). Report of the Independent Observatory for Health Crisis Preparedness (GPMB) however, paints a different picture. The scientists’ sobering conclusion is that the world is still not sufficiently prepared for the next pandemic.

According to experts, the world is not sufficiently prepared for a new pandemic

A report from the panel entitled ‘A Fragile State of Preparedness’ suggests that the world appears not to have learned enough from the coronavirus pandemic. The document identifies “significant weaknesses or diminishing capabilities in several critical areas.” Where improvements can be seen, they are “fragile” and urgently need to be reworked.

What is the GPMB? The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is an independent observatory for health crisis preparedness. It was founded in 2018 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank in response to the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The GPMB is tasked with analyzing preparations worldwide and making recommendations to improve crisis preparedness. It monitors global progress in preparing for health crises and emphasizes the importance of strong preparedness to minimize the impact of pandemics and other health crises. Source: WHO

Panel calls for financial support and debt relief for poorer countries

Although the GPMB notes some progress during the corona pandemic, some countries have reduced their preparedness measures for similar crises. In other countries, however, there has been little progress in terms of the preparedness to respond quickly and effectively to such crises.

In the research sector, it is particularly criticized that the development capacities for vaccines and other medical goods are unevenly distributed. Vaccines are being developed primarily in Southeast Asia, Europe and North America, experts say, while there is little opportunity to produce life-saving vaccines in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Taking new paths to combat pandemics: Experts appeal to governments

There is also criticism that rich countries have used their wealth during the corona pandemic to hoard vital medical supplies such as vaccines or masks. This allowed the pandemic to spread unhindered across the rest of the world, the report said. “Funding for pandemic preparedness needs to be increased and the WHO Emergency Response Fund should be ramped up to $500 million for day zero.”

Commenting on the release of the report, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Chair of the GPMB and former President of Croatia, said: “It is clear that a lack of trust at all levels, both between countries and within countries, remains a major concern represents an obstacle to readiness. We call on world leaders to overcome these divisions and chart a new path based on a shared recognition that our future security depends on meaningful reform and the highest level of political commitment to emergency health preparedness.”

Experts warn: The world is still not prepared for a possible new pandemic

Joy Phumaphi, also chair of the GPMB and former Minister of Health of Botswana, added: “Our report shows that the state of global preparedness, while fragile, is not without hope. There are many efforts to improve preparedness – but without the right resources and support, they will fail. Leaders must do more to learn from the lessons of the past and create a world in which we are all safe from pandemics.”

This article was created using machine assistance and was carefully checked by editor Alina Schröder before publication.