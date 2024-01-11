Home page politics

Ahead of the US elections, an EU politician warns of a bleak future scenario if Donald Trump becomes president again.

Brussels – If former US President Donald Trump wins the US presidential election and returns to the White House in the autumn, Europe could face major challenges. The high-ranking French EU politician Thierry Breton apparently recalled this with an impressive anecdote, like the news platform Politico reported. Breton talked about a meeting with Trump a few years ago. In it, the then incumbent US President is said to have announced that he would not help Europe in the event of an attack.

According to the politician's story, Trump issued his warning in 2020 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “You must understand that we will never come to help you and support you if Europe is attacked,” Trump reportedly told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Breton said he was also present at the meeting. His comments come from an event at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday (January 9).

Donald Trump does not want to help in the event of an attack on Europe: “NATO is dead”

Donald Trump is also said to have clearly distanced himself from NATO at the time. “By the way, NATO is dead and we will leave, we will leave NATO,” he continued, according to the report, after Breton’s comments. Most recently, in the conversation with von der Leyen, he particularly criticized Germany: “And by the way, you owe me $400 billion because you didn't pay the Germans what you had to pay for defense.”

Republican primaries will soon take place in some US states. Donald Trump wants to win again. © TANNEN MAURY/IMAGO

Thierry Breton recalled Politico According to the background of the upcoming US presidential elections, the tense meeting with Trump is remembered. Current the former US President is leading in polls for the primaries clearly. If he wins this, he will be the Republican candidate against the incumbent US President in the fall of 2024 Joe Biden compete.

According to Donald Trump, the EU is alone in the event of a military conflict – should he become president again

With the possible election success Donald Trump's The “big wake-up call” from back then is significant again, said Breton. He is the EU Commissioner for Industrial Policy and Defense and on Tuesday also called for new measures for the EU's self-defense. This is particularly necessary in view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Specifically, he proposed a 100 billion euro fund to boost arms production in Europe.

“We know now more than ever that we are on our own, of course. We are members of NATO, almost all of us, of course we have allies, but we have no other options than to drastically increase this pillar to be prepared for whatever happens,” he is quoted as saying. (nz)